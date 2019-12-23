365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Sandwich Cremes Recalled

by

Whole Foods Market is recalling 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Creams, because these products may contain milk or tree nuts (coconut), two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the.label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients or who is lactose intolerant may have a serious reaction if they eat these cookies. Two reactions have been reported to the company to date.

These cookies were sold at Whole Foods Markets nationwide. The 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes may contain undeclared milk. That product has the UPC number 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020. The 365 Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes may contain milk or coconut that were not declared on the label. That product has the UPC number 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020.

All of the affected products have been removed from store shelves. Some consumers may still have them in their homes. If you bought either of these types of cookies and are allergic to the respective allergens, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of allergic reactions can include tingling of the mouth, lips, and throat; itching and hives; swelling of the mouth and throat, and difficulty breathing. If you are experiencing these symptoms, see a doctor.