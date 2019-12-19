Canadian Veal and Lamb Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Montpak International of Canada is recalling about 2,804 pounds of Canadian veal and lamb products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The veal bone, cutlet items, and lamb carcasses were imported on December 4, 2019. These are the recalled products:

40 pound bulk boxes containing “VEAL Bones” with a SKU 97507U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) printed on the label.

50 pound bulk boxes containing “VEAL Marrow bones” with a SKU 97660U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) represented on the label.

10 pound bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ CHUNKS” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 on the label.

10 pound bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ EYE RND” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 represented on the label.

Whole carcasses of lamb wrapped in cheese cloth.

These products all have the establishment number “CANADA 96” inside the Canadian mark of inspection. They may have “EST 1809” stamped on the box. These Canadian veal and lamb items were shipped to distributors in New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in distributors’ refrigerators or freezers. Distributors are urged not to release these products to retailers. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Meanwhile, FSIS will be conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying their customers about this recall.