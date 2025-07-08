SNLN Party Supply Toys Recalled For Button Batteries

by

SNLN Party Supply Toys are being recalled because the button batteries can be easily access by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. When button or coin batteries are ingested, the battery can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi, of China. This product was manufactured in China.

The compartment that holds the batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children, which violates the mandatory standard for toys containing button cell batteries. This product was sold exclusively on Amazon from January 2025 through May 2025 for about $22.00.

This recall involves SNLN Party Supply Toys which include three bunny ears, three cat ears, twelve party glasses, 100-piece glow bracelets, eight light-up mini flashlights, four light-up rings, six butterfly clips and a sticker book. The products come in the colors red, blue, green, yellow, white and pink.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled party supply toys and take them away from children. Contact Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi for a full refund. To receive a refund, send a photo of the recalled toys being disposed of in the trash by email at dixikeji@gmail.com. Yiwu Dixikeji Douxiangongsi and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.