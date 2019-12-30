Cece’s Veggie Fresh Veggie Ramen With Chicken Broth Recalled

by

Veggie Noodle Co., LLC is voluntarily recalling its Cece’s Veggie Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth because the separately packaged egg, which is branded Peckish and included in the product, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. This product was produced by Almark Foods, which has recalled their hard boiled egg products that are associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. There have been no reports of illness associated with the recall of this product. No other Veggie Noodle/Cece’s products are affected by this recall.

The recalled product is Cece’s Veggie Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth, sold in 11.5 ounce packages. The UPC number on the product is 5228700653. All expiration dates are recalled. This product was sold at retail stores nationwide.

Veggie Noodle has contacted all affected customers to make sure that the recalled product has been removed from store shelves. If you purchased this product, with those specific UPC numbers and size, do not eat it, even if you are going to heat it first. Throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean the area where you stored this product with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

Veggie noodle is fully cooperating with the FDA to make sure this product is completely recalled and is no longer available to consumers.