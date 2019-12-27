FDA Updates Almark Foods Eggs Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

by

The FDA has updated the Almark Foods Eggs Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened 7 people in 5 states. Secondary recalls have been announced, including one where Almark recalled all of its hard-boiled egg products within shelf life, up through March 2, 2020. Almark Foods is no longer producing products from their Gainesville, Georgia facility.

Three secondary recalls have been issued:

Bakkavor Foods (Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and Potato Salad)

Diebergs Kitchen (Diebergs Market products)

Reichel Foods (Pro2Snax To The Max)

A fourth recall has been issued since the FDA update: Great American Deli has recalled their 4.8 ounce Egg Salad Sandwiches with UPC number 7-41431-00114-2, sold in micro marts, vending machines, and convenience stores around the country.

Consumers should not eat any of these recalled products, and food processors, restaurants, and retailers should not sell or serve any of the recalled hard-boiled and peeled eggs from Almark. The eggs were sold in bulk pails to food processors, restaurants and retailers, and in retail packaging to retailers for direct-sales to consumers nationwide. You can see the full list of recalled products at the FDA web page linked above. Some of the brand names of the recalled products include Kroger, ShopRite, Members Mark, LIDL, Great Value, and Inpsired Organics, among others.

The case count by state is: Florida (1), Maine (1), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), and Texas (2). Four people were sickened in 2019, and all four were hospitalized. The illness onset date goes back to April 10, 2017. Investigators used PulseNet to find people who were sickened with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

The Listeria found in environmental samples collected during inspections of the Almark Foods Georgia facility in February 2019 and December 2019 are a genetic match to the outbreak strain. The outbreak strain was found during environmental sampling of one other food facility in 2017, which wasn’t named. That facility is not currently handling food and ceased operation in 2018.

Five people were interviewed by public health officials. Four said they ate products containing eggs. Three ate hard-boiled eggs in deli salads that were purchased from grocery stores and restaurants.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, discard them, and then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the products.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have the flu, but they could have listeriosis, which causes miscarriage and stillbirth. If you have eaten any of the egg products listed on the FDA web site and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Almark Foods eggs Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.