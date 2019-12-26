Dierbergs Kitchen Egg Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Dierbergs Kitchen egg products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination because they were made with eggs from Almark Foods. Those Almark hard-cooked eggs are associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak and have been recalled by Almark, and that recall has been expanded. The recall notice states, “No illnesses are linked to Dierberg products to date, but the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The recalled products include salads and remoulade. They were sold in all Dierbergs Markets retail locations in eastern and central Missouri and Western Illinois.

The recalled products are all Dierbergs Kitchen brand. They include Kosher Potato Salad, Creamy Red Potato Salad, Deviled Egg Salad, Remoulade, Togo Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, and Classic Ham & Turkey Chef Salad in various sizes. You can see the package sizes, best by dates, and UPC numbers for these products at the FDA web site.

If you have unopened packages of these products, please return them to Dierbergs. If the packages are open, throw them away in a secure garbage can. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products. Then clean out your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria.

If you ate any of these recalled products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, serious headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may feel like they have a mild case of the flu, but listeriosis can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.