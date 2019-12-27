Great American Deli Egg Salad Sandwich Recalled For Listeria

by

Great American Deli of Ooltewah, Tennessee is recalling their Egg Salad Sandwich for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The eggs were supplied by Knott’s Fine Foods, which buys hard cooked eggs from Almark Foods. There is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak associated with Almark Foods hard-boiled eggs, but there are no reports of illness related to the consumption of these egg salad sandwiches.

The recalled product is GAD #114 Egg Salad Sandwich sold in 4.8 ounce packages. The UPC number on the product is 7-41431-00114-2. The affected lots are: 19094, 19107, 19129, 19155, 19158, 19218, 19237, 19259, 19274, 19297, 19304, 19310, 19322, 19336.

The product could have been sold in these states through convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines: Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

If you purchased this sandwich with the above numbers and package size, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate one of these Great American Deli egg salad sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only be mildly ill with what seems like the flu, but listeriosis can cause miscarriage, premature labor, and stillbirth. If you start feeling sick, see your doctor.

It’s a good idea to clean out your fridge with a mild bleach solution if you stored any of these sandwiches there. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these sandwiches.