Kowalski’s Markets Salads Recalled For Undeclared Pine Nuts

J&J Distributing of St. Paul, Minnesota is recalling two types of Kowalski’s Markets salads for pine nuts (tree nuts), one of the major food allergens that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pine nuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No known reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

These ready-to-eat salads were produced from December 21, 2019 through December 27, 2019. The recalled products are:

14-ounce plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS SICILIAN CHOPPED SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).

14-ounce plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE COBB SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).

The salads have the establishment number “EST. 38450” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product. They were shipped to retail locations in the state of Minnesota. The issue was discovered during routine FSIS inspection activities.

If you purchased either of these Kowalski’s Markets salads and are allergic to pine nuts (tree nuts), do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to severe. They include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, itching, hives, nausea, vomiting, swelling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.