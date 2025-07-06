HyVee Sushi Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

HyVee Sushi is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Hy-Vee of West Des Moines, Iowa.

The sushi was sold at Hy Vee retail locations throughout the Midwest. The recalled products include Crispy Shrimp Roll 10 pieces with code 02-86792-00000, Crunchy Shrimp Roll with code 02-86793-00000, Red Dragon Roll with code 02-86811-00000, Rock N Roll Shrimp 10 count with code 02-86813-00000, and Duo Spicy Calif Shrimp 10 pieces with code 02-86832-00000.

Also recalled is Duo Spicy Veg Shrimp 10 pieces with code 02-86835-00000, Duo Crunchy Calif Shrimp 10 pieces with code 02-86840-00000, Duo Crispy Calif Shrimp 10 pieces with code 02-86841-00000, Duo Crunchy Veg Shrimp 10 pieces with code 02-86846-00000, Duo Crispy Veg Shrimp 10 pieces with code 02-86847-00000, and Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl with code 02-86882-00000. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these sushi items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.