The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a consumer advisory for Twin Cities Almonds brand Smoked Citrus Almonds because they contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of illness or any allergic reactions associated with the consumption of these almonds.

The recalled product is Twin Cities Almonds Brand Smoked Citrus Almonds, which are sold in 2 ounce and 4 ounce packages. They were sold at Lunds & Byerlys and HyVee retail grocery store locations throughout Minnesota. Market Distributing voluntarily recalled the product after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture identified the mislabeling during a routine inspection.

This product has been removed from store shelves and is no longer available for sale at the retail level. There may be some of these products stored in consumers’ homes.

Please check to see if you have this product in your home. If you are allergic to soy, and have purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the almonds away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild, which include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue and itching, to severe, which may include swelling of the tongue and throat, hives, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.