Albright’s Chicken Recipe For Dogs Recalled For Salmonella

Albright’s Chicken Recipe for Dogs is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. This food is a raw food. One animal is sick, but no human illnesses have been reported to the company to date. Sixty seven cases are recalled.

This product can make people sick if they don’t thoroughly wash their hands after contact with the food, or if their dog sheds the bacteria and the person has contact with the dog. Animals can get sick too; symptoms are usually lethargy, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Some pets can become carriers and infect other animals and people. Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning in people include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

The recalled product is Albright’s Raw Dog Food Chicken Recipe For Dogs that is packaged in 2 pound chubs/rolls. Each one is printed with “Lot number C000185, Best by 19 May 2021.” The dog food was sold frozen, and was distributed from July 8, 2020 to August 27, 2o20 in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee through retail stores, mail order, and direct delivery.

The problem was discovered after testing conducted by the FDA. The problem is confined to this batch. The company has stopped distributing this batch until the FDA and the facility complete their investigation.

Retailers and consumers may still have this product in their freezers. Please check your freezer carefully. If you do have it, throw it away after first double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.