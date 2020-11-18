by

Kanan Enterprises is recalling ALDI Southern Grove Sweet & Salty On the Go Trail lMix for undeclared almonds, one of the major food allergens, because it is not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is ALDI Southern Grove Sweet & Salty On the Go Trail Mix that is packaged into a 1.5 ounce bag. The UPC number on the label is 4099100005202. The date code of Best By JUL 27 2021 is also printed on the label. No other products or date codes are affected by this recall. This item was distributed in ALDI stores in the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, and West Virginia.

A customer told the firm that almonds were packaged in bags of ALDI Southern Grove Trail Mix On the Go Sweet & Salty variety. If you bought this product and cannot eat almonds, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in life with no warning. Nut allergy symptoms usually include hives, redness, swelling, itching and tingling in the mouth and in the throat; tightening of the throat and shortness of breath; a runny nose; and digestive problems.