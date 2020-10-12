by

Alwatania Liquid Tahina is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Alwatania Liquid Tahina, with Arabic characters only on the box. The package size is 350 grams. The UPC number printed on the container is 6 224007 246221. And the code on the product is PRO: 20/05/2019 Best Before 19/05/2021.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is asking retailers and restaurants not to sell or use the product and consumers not to eat it. This product was sold in Quebec and may have been sold nationwide at the retail level. You can see pictures of the products at the CFIA web site.

If you did purchase this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a double bagged package or wrap it in foil before putting it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through a recall warning on the CFIA’s page.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, stomach cramps, abdominal pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start feeling sick 6 yo 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. While most people recover from this illness without medical attention, some do get sick enough to be hospitalized.