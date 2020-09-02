Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Declared Methanol

by

Open Book Extracts is voluntarily recalling all lots of Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer and Just Hand Sanitizer at the consumer level that are labeled to contain methanol, or wood alcohol.The risk statement on the recall notice reads, “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

The company sources hand sanitizer from a global chemical and fertilizer distributors. They have verified through a third-party lab that the hand sanitizer does not contain reportable feels of methanol. The supplier updated the Safety Data Sheet to remove methanol. The labels have been updated.

These products are used as hand sanitizers and are marked to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water aren’t available. The recalled products include single use packets and multi-count boxes. They include Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer with Lot number ES8-200514 that is packaged in single snaps with UPC number 375091202016; in 100 count boxes with UPC number 375091202023, and 25 count boxes with UPC number 375091202030. Also recalled is Just Hand Sanitizer with lot number ES9-200610 sold in single snaps with UPC number 703123998659, and 00 count boxes with UPC number 703123998598.

The mislabeled hand sanitizer was packaged from May 14, 2020 through June 1, 2020 and was sold from May 15, 2020 through July 16, 2020 nationwide in the United States. The company has notified all distributors about this recall.

If you purchased any of these products, do not use them. Throw them away according to your locality’s hazardous waste disposal program, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you have experienced any adverse effects after using these products, see your doctor. Then report the problems to the FDA using the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.