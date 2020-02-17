Annie Chun’s Teriyaki Noodle Bowl Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

CJ Foods, a division of CJ America Inc. is voluntarily recalling Annie Chun’s Teriyaki Noodle Bowl because it may contain undeclared peanuts, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts who eats this product may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. No allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowl. It is packaged in 7.8 ounce containers that are opaque white plastic bowls with paper sleeves. The UPC number on the product is 7-65667-10387-6 and the lot number is 12/25/2020.

The company discovered some bowls that were packaged in outer sleeves indicating they were Teriyaki Noodle Bowls actually contained Pad Thai noodle, which contains peanuts that were not listed on the ingredient list or allergy information. So the recall was issued.

The noodle bowls were sold across the United States through retail stores and through online ordering. If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Peanut allergies can be the most serious of all food allergies. Early symptoms of an allergic reaction can include hives, redness, or swelling of the skin, itching or tingling in the mouth or throat. Some may experience tightening of the throat, shortness of breath, or wheezing. Some people who are allergic to peanuts can experience anaphylactic shock, which can be life-threatening. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.