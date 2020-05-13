Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Ideal Foods of North Las Vegas, Nevada, is recalling about 3,302 pounds of Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza made with meat and poultry because they were produced, packaged, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The flatbread pizza products were made with meat and poultry and were produced on various dates from October 2019 through April 2020. The recalled products are:

13.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Flatbread Pizza CARNE ASADA”. 13-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CHICKEN SPINACH ARTICHOKE”. 16.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza SIZZLIN JALAPEÑO”. 14.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza MEAT LOVERS”.



These products have the establishment number “EST. 45351A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to a distributor and various retail locations in California. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. Investigators determined that the firm produced the products without being inspected. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

These products may be. in consumers’ freezers, especially since they were made starting last year. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have any of these products. If you do, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that these products are no longer available to consumers. If a retail distribution list is made available, it will be published on the USDA web site.