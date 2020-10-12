Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Wheat Crackers Recalled

by

B*G Foods is voluntarily recalling a “very limited” number of boxes of a single date code of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers for undeclared peanut. A very limited number of the cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil wrapped pouches of peanut butter cookies.

No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. Anyone who has a severe peanut allergy could run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they eat the cookies contained in the boxes. There is no health risk for anyone who isn’t allergic to peanuts.

These crackers were distributed in retail stores nationwide. The recall is for Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers packaged in 6 ounce boxes. The UPC number on the product is 8-19898-01015-8. The best by date, which is located on the top of the box, is APR 25 2021.

B&G discovered this issue when they received consumer complaints that the foil bags inside two boxes of the Back to Nature rosemary wheat crackers contained peanut butter cookies. The foil bags do correctly state which product they contain.

A third party co-packer inadvertently used a small number of the wheat crackers product boxes in connection with a production run of peanut butter cookies. The crackers were not produced on that date, so the company believes this recall affects only a handful of the crackers. But out of an abundance of caution, B&G Foods is issuing this recall for boxes with this particular best by date. Product with this particular “best by” date may have been shipped and distributed by B&G Foods to its customers’ warehouses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

If you bought this product with that use by date, and are allergic to peanuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.