Bake My Day Chicken Pot Pie Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Bake My Day Chicken Pot Pie is being recalled in Canada because it contains egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalling company is Bake My Day Gluten-Free Bakeries Ltd. The pie was sold in British Columbia at the retail consumer level.

The recalled product is Bake My Day Chicken Pot Pie. The size of the product wasn’t given in the recall notice. And there is no UPC number on the product label. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are recalled.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recalls will be posted at the CFIA web site.

If you bought Bake My Day Chicken Pot Pie and are allergic to egg, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in life. Symptoms of and egg allergy include skin inflammation or hives, which is the most common symptom, nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, cramps, nausea, vomiting, and coughing, wheezing, chest tightening, and shortness of breath.