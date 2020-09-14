Bath NY Dunkin Donuts Employee Teated Positive For Hepatitis A

by

The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a Bath NY Dunkin Donuts employee who worked while contagious. That restaurant is located at 350 West Morris Street in Bath, New York.

Anyone who ate food or consumed drink from that establishment from August 17 through August 22, 2020 may have been exposed to the virus. While there is a low risk of contracting the virus, anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated or who has not had the illness should monitor their health for symptoms of the virus.

The virus is spread through the fecal-oral route, by ingesting small, undetected amounts of stool from and infected person. This can happen through sharing food or drink, eating at a restaurant where and infected person works, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

A hepatitis A or immune globulin vaccination is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure. And the exposures at that Dunkin Donuts occurred more than two weeks ago. All anyone who was potentially exposed can do is to watch for symptoms of the infection. If you ate at the Bath NY Dunkin Donuts during that time frame, call your doctor.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. Symptoms usually start 15 to 50 days after infection.

There is no treatment for this illness, but palliative care can be offered. Most people recover on their own, but some, especially people with liver disease, can become ill enough to need hospitalization. If you have questions you can contact the Steuben County Public Health Department with questions at 607-664-2438.

The best way to prevent this illness is to get vaccinated. It’s also important to wash your hands well with soap and water after using the bathroom, taking care of someone who is sick, and preparing food and eating. Also everyone should stay home from work or school when they are sick, especially with a diarrheal illness.