Gaiser’s Bologna Recalled For Undeclared Pork

Gaiser’s Bologna is being recalled because it was made with pork. Anyone who cannot eat pork should avoid these products. There are seven different varieties of bologna included in this recall. The recalling firm is Gaiser’s European Style Provisions of Union, New Jersey.

There are 143,416 pounds of ready to eat bologna included in this recall. The items were produced between March 20 and June 20, 2025. The recalled products include:

Vacuum-packed packages of “FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “BABUSHKA’S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “FANCY BOLOGNA” labeled with pork as an ingredient but containing undeclared beef and chicken.

Vacuum-packed packages of “GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA” containing undeclared beef.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA” containing undeclared pork.

These items were sold at the retail level nationwide. They have the establishment number EST. 5385 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. Some of these items would have been weighed, wrapped, and labeled in retail stores at the time of purchase. You can see more pictures of the recalled bologna products at the FSIS web site.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Office of Inspector General of a complaint received through their hotline. FSIS does not expect any adverse health effects.

If you purchased these Gaiser’s Bologna products and cannot consume pork, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a s secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.