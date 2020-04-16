by

As the coronavirus pandemic has closed many restaurants and is forcing more people to cook at home, we are starting a new series helping beginning cooks learn about potentially hazardous foods. It is unfortunately true that many foods are inherently risky for foodborne illness. If you know how to handle and cook these foods you can help keep your family safe and reduce the risk of a doctor’s visit or hospitalization during the pandemic.

And there are general food safety tips and cooking tips that are important during this time. Learn about safe minimum temperatures, who is at risk for food poisoning complications, and learn the common symptoms of food poisoning.

This list will be expanded over the next days and weeks. If you have a question about avoiding food poisoning, handling risky foods, or any other food safety question, don’t hesitate to ask.

These articles will help you minimize your risk of a foodborne illness and learn about potentially hazardous foods.

Safe minimum food temperatures for meats and poultry

All meats, poultry, seafood, and egg dishes have minimum final internal temperatures where pathogens are destroyed, making them safe to eat.

Who is most at risk for complications from food poisoning?

Learn the groups that are most at risk for serious complications and death from food poisoning.

Is the coronavirus pandemic forcing you to cook? Learn about food safety

Beginning cooks often do not know the rules about food safety; learn them before you venture into the kitchen.

Learn the common symptoms of food poisoning pathogens

All of the foodborne illness pathogens have different symptoms and illness onset times.

Risky Foods and How to Handle Them

Raw Chicken

Raw chicken is an inherently risky food. Learn how to handle and cook it safely.

Eggs

Did you know that eggs can be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria inside the shell? Learn how to cook them safely.

Ground Beef

Rare hamburgers are not safe to eat. Read on to learn more.