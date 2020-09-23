Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo Dog Food Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

The Real Pet Food Company is voluntarily recalling one size of Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo Dog Food because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No pet or human illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recalled item.

Salmonella can make pets sick, or they can become carriers of the pathogen without showing any symptoms and potentially sicken people. Pets sickened with Salmonella may be lethargic and experience diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and fever. The dog can shed the bacteria in its feces, where it can contaminate the dog’s paws, its coat, and the environment. People can get sick by interacting with an infected pet, or by handling the dog food and not washing their hands.

The recalled product is Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe in 4 pound bags. The lot code on the recalled product is V 07 Feb 2022. It was sold in retail stores nationwide. This recall does not affect any other Billy+Margot product or those products that were sold outside the United States.

The recall was issued after routine sampling program by state officials found the pathogen in the finished product. The company has stopped producing and distributing the dog food, and will investigate, along with the FDA, what caused the problem.

If you purchased this product, stop feeding it to your dog immediately. Throw it away after first double bagging it so other animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection in people include a fever, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually begin 6 to 72 hours after infection.