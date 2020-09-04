bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Possible Methanol

by

AJR Trading is voluntarily recalling 2,004 units of bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer currently distributed in the United States because of possible presence of methanol in other lots of bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer. This lot has been teated and meets all appropriate specifications and tests, but the manufacturer is recalling it out of an abundance of caution.

The recall notice has this risk statement: “Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands may be at risk; young children who accidentally ingest them and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.” There have been no reports of adverse events reported that are related to this recall.

The product is used as a hand sanitizer. It is bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer, packaged in 480 mL plastic bottles. The UPC number on the product is 7502272121085. The lot number of the recalled hand sanitizer is 20DF8307, with an expiration date of April 2022. The hand sanitizer was distributed in Miami, Florida beginning in April 2020.

If you purchased this product, do not use it. Throw it away according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. You can also mail the hand sanitizer back to AJR Trading for a refund.

If you have used any product and have had an adverse reactions, see your doctor. Then report the problem to the FDA using the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.