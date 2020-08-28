Brandt Mini Spicy Cheese Sausage Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Brandt Mini Spicy Cheese Sausage is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The company, G. Brandt Meat Packers Ltd., is located in Ottawa, Canada. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Brandt mini spicy cheese sausage, sold in 0.375 kg containers. The UPC number on the product is 773321 206306, and the code on the package is Best Before 20AU20.The sausages were sold in Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the retail consumer level.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. The CFIA is making sure that the company is recalling the sausages from teh marketplace.

If you purchased Brandt Mini Spicy Cheese Sausage, don’t eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly. There is the potential for cross-contamination between the product and other items and foods in your kitchen. Throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund.

You should then clean out your fridge or freezer, or whoever you stored these sausages, with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria bacteria can grow at temperatures below 40°F, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the food and its packaging.

If you ate this product, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, high fever, muscle aches, stiff neck, and severe headache. Pregnant women need to be especially careful of this pathogen because listeriosis can cause miscarriage, premature labor, and stillbirth even though the woman only is mildly ill. If you do feel sick, call your doctor as soon as possible.