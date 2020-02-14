Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar Recalled For Milk

by

Gourmet International and Butlers Chocolates are recalling Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar because it may contain undeclared milk, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to milk, has a severe sensitivity to milk proteins, or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

About 1900 bars were distributed to a limited number of specialty food stores in these states: California, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. They were available to consumers through retail locations.

the recalled product is Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate Tablet Bar, sold in .5 ounce packages. This product has a lot code of 101048778 and the expiration date 08/16/2020. The UPC number on the product is 8-44984-17619-7. The candy bar is wrapped in a cream colored wrapper, measuring 6-inches by 3-inches by 3.8-inches.

The recall was initiated after the FDA found high levels of milk in the product. Milk is not listed on the ingredient label, as required by law. The company has suspended distribution of the candy until the source of milk has been found and the issue has been addressed.

If you purchased this Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate Bar with those identifying numbers, and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy can range from mild to severe depending on the allergen and the person. Some people may experiencing tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue. Others may experience swelling of the mouth, tongue, and throat, and others may have difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.