Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls Recalled For Milk

Maribel’s Sweets of Brooklyn, New York is recalling Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or adverse incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls by MarieBelle, packaged in 5 ounce plastic cylinder containers. The product was sold locally in the company’s point of sale New York Stores, located at 484 Broome and 66 Park Avenue, as well as in all 50 states through website MarieBelle sales. The UPC number on the label is 877708002502. The recall is for all products within the expiration date that do not list milk on the label.

The recall was started when the company discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process. Other products with a different UPC number contain milk that is correctly noted on the labels.

If you bought this product and can’t consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the product away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.