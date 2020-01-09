Cafe Paris Soft Nougat Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Milk

by

KML Foods is recalling Cafe Paris Soft Nougat – Almond, Pistachios & Honey, from the marketplace in Canada because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported allergic reaction that is associated with the consumption of this product.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of other products. If this happens, an announcement will be made on the CFIA recalls web paste. This product was sold nationally at the consumer level.

The recalled product is Cafe Paris Soft Nougat – Almond, Pistachio & Honey, which is sold in 150 gram containers. The UPC number of this product is 0 63493 33198 3, and the code is UCKCK.

Check to see if you have this product in your home. If you do, and you cannot consume milk for any reason, don’t eat it. Throw it out or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from rather mild to severe and even deadly. They include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue; hives; itching; swelling of the lips, tongue, mouth, and throat; and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.