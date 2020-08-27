Cattleman’s Cut Smoked Sausages Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Oberto Snacks of Kent, Washington is recalling about 309 pounds of Cattleman’s Cut Smoked Sausages because they contain soy, one of the eight major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product.

The recalled sausage was produced on March 21, 2020. It is 3 ounce flexible plastic packages containing Cattleman’s Cut Smoked Sausages Old Fashioned. The best by date is 21MAR21 22 and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15. The sausage has the establishment number “EST. 2862B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on August 21, 2020 after the firm’s distributor was told that a product from Oberto Snacks had an incorrect nutrition and ingredients label.

FSIS thinks that some of this product could be in consumers’ homes, especially their freezers. If you purchased this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If a retail distribution list becomes available, FSIS will publish it in their web site. They are also conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is telling customers about this recall and that the product is being removed from store shelves.