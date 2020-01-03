by

The USDA is issuing a public health alert due to illnesses linked to recalled Almark Foods hard boiled eggs. The product in question is Cheesewich Bacon N Eggs that were allegedly made with Almark Foods eggs. At the same time, the notice states, “There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the FSIS-regulated products produced containing these eggs.” FSIS regulates products made with meat such as this particular product.

The recalled item is ready to eat Cheesewich Bacon N Eggs sold in 3.6 ounce plastic packages. The product contains separately packaged bacon and hard boiled eggs. The use by dates on this product are 12/27/19, 1/3/20, 1/23/20, 1/30/20, 2/6/20, 2/14/20, 2/19/20, and 2/28/20; and the lot codes are 281191, 302191, 309191, 316191, 323191, 331191, 336191, and 344191. The product has the establishment number “P-45031” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you stored this product in your fridge, you should clean that appliance with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Remember that Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching this product and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, watch your health for the next 70 days for the symptoms of listeriosis because that’s how long the incubation period can be. symptoms include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, stiff neck, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection in the newborn if they contract this infection. If you do feel sick within the next two months, see your doctor.