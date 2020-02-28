Choice Products Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Choice Products USA of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is recalling 275 tubs of Peanut Butter Cookie Dough because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins or who is lactose intolerant could have a severe reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Choice Products Peanut Butter Cookie Dough packaged in a 3 pound tub. The white plastic tubs have the date code of 19330. The label refers to “Premiere Choice” Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

This cookie dough was distributed nationwide through an ordering system and delivered via Fed Ex directly to customers. No other products offered through online ordering are affected by this recall.

Some of the containers of the recalled product contained milk chocolate chips which were mistakenly included in the mixing process. The company discovered that product containing milk chocolate was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was apparently caused by an inadvertent adherence to the company’s production an packaging procedures.

If you purchased this Peanut Butter Cookie Dough and you can’t eat milk, don’t eat it. Throw it away and then contact the company for a refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy can appear without warning at any time in life. People may experience tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, itching, hives, swelling of the mouth and throat, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.