Cilantro Lime Chicken Burrito Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Culinary International of Vernon, California, is recalling about 626 pounds of Cilantro Lime Chicken Burrito because it contains eggs, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg who eats this product could have a serious allergic reaction. No illnesses, adverse events, or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this recalled item.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken burritos were produced on September 10, 2019. The recalled product is 6-ounce packages containing “evol. Cilantro Lime Chicken Burrito.” The lot code on this product is B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” that are printed on the label; and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” printed on the case. This product has the establishment number “P-6009” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case, and on the back of each individual product. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall was triggered after FSIS and the firm received consumer complaints that the cilantro lime chicken burritos were actually egg burritos.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ home freezers. If you bought this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place where you bought it for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling company is informing its customers about this issue. If a retail distribution list is completed, it will be posted on the USDA web site.