Compliments Deli Meat Listeria Recall Updated With More Information

Levitts Foods Canada Inc has updated information about the Compliments deli meat Listeria monocytogenes recall with more information. These products were distributed in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec and possibly nationally at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to the company that are associated with these specific items, but there is one illness that may be associated with the consumption of products included in the food recall that was issued on December 7, 2020.

These newly recalled items include Compliments Montreal Style Smoked Meat sold in 175 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 68820 13357 5 and the codes on the label are BEST BEFORE 2021JA20 EST 48. Also recalled is Levitts Corned Beef that is sold in 150 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 8 82756 72084 1 and the codes are BEST BEFORE 2021JA20 EST 48. Finally, Levitts New York Style Pastrami is recalled. That product is packaged in 150 gram packages. The UPC number is 8 82756 73084 0 and the codes on the label are BEST BEFORE 2021JA20 EST 48.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be listed on the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

If you do have these Compliments deli meat Listeria recalled products in your home, after you discard them or take them back to the place of purchase, it’s a good idea to clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.