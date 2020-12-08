Deli-Shop Compliments Levitts Deli Meats Recalled For Listeria

by

Deli-Shop, Compliments Levitts deli meats are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These deli meats were sold in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold nationally at the consumer level. There is one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of these products.

The recalled items include Compliments brand Montreal-Style Smoked Meat sold in 175 gram packages, with UPC number 0 68820 13357 5 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48; Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami, also sold in 175 gram packages, with UPC number 0 68820 13360 5 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48; and Compliments brand Corned Beef, packaged in 175 gram packages, with UPC number 0 68820 13356 8 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48.

Also recalled is Levitts Corned Beef, sold in 150 gram packages, with UPC number 8 82756 72084 1 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23 EST 48; Levitts Montreal Style Smoked Meat, sold in 150 gram packages with UPC number 8 82756 71084 2 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23 EST 48; and Levitts New York Style Pastrami, sold in 150 gram packages, with UPC number 8 82756 73084 0 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23 EST 48.

Finally, The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami is recalled. It was sold in 175 gram packages, with UPC number 0 59749 95373 3 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48; and in 2 x 175 gram packages, with UPC number 0 68820 13360 5 and BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11 EST 48. You can see pictures of product packages at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Trow them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean out your fridge with a mild bleach solution after getting rid of these meats. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling them.

If you ate any of these Deli-Shop Compliments Levitts Deli Meats, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only think they have the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.