Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Recalled For Lack of Inspection

Continental Glatt Kosher Meats is recalling 61,504 pounds of ready to eat meat and poultry products that were not inspected. The company is doing business as First Choice Kosher Meat & Deli, of Spring Valley, New York. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the company to date in connection with this problem.

These Continental Glatt Kosher Meats ready to eat meat and poultry items were made on various dates ranging from June 26, 2020 through November 20, 2020. The sell by dates of these products range from October 2, 2020 through April 18, 2021. You can see the list of recalled products, along with the package sizes and the names, on this spreadsheet from the USDA. Some of the recalled products include Chicken Aufschnit, Chicken Pastrami, SATMAR Cooked Turkey Breast, Olive Turkey Breast, Turkey Pastrami Chubs, SATMAR Turkey Roll, SATMAR Turkey Breast Mexican, and Chicken Salami Bulk, among others. You can also see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

These items have the establishment number “EST. 40009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in New York. The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets alerted USDA about meat and poultry products that were made without federal inspection.

FSIS thinks that some of these products could be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you did purchase any. If you did, do not eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them so other people and animals can’t access them, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure these products are being removed from store shelves. If a retail distribution list is published, it will be accessible at the USDA web site.