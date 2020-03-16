Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp Recalled For Vibrio

by

AFC Distribution Corp. of Rancho Dominguez, California is voluntarily recalling Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp (Sushi Ebi) because may be contaminated with Vibrio parahaemolyticus. Vibrio parahaemolyticus is a bacteria that can cause illness such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and chills.

No illnesses have been confirmed to date with the company. This product was sold to designated retail AFC sushi counters, where it was made into different sushi items in grocery stores, cafeterias, and corporate dining centers in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The Cooked Butterfly Tail-On WhiteLeg Shrimp has lot number 2019.10.02. The sell by dates on the menu offerings range from 02/19/2020 to 03/13/2020.

On the FDA recall notice, one state that received the shrimp is listed as “AD.” We have contacted the FDA about this issue.

AFC has stopped using the recalled ingredient in its products. Anyone who has any AFC product containing Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp should discard it or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Vibrio parahaemolyticus is a gram negative bacteria that lives naturally in brackish saltwater. When a person is infected, symptoms usually begin within 24 hours. Most people recover on their own without medical treatment, but anyone with a weakened immune system or chronic live disease can become severely ill and may need to be hospitalized. Vibrio outbreaks usually occur in the summer and early fall months when water temperatures are warmer.