Cornstarch Recalled in Canada For Foreign Material Metal Pieces

Two brands of cornstarch recalled in Canada because the products may contain foreign materials in the form of pieces of metal, which pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The first recall is for Mosto Foods Corn Starch by V&T Distributors. This product was distributed to warehouses in Ontario. The recalled product is Mosto Foods CornStarch that is sold in 5 kilogram packages. There is no UPC number on the product label. The lot number is 1B000239979.

The second recall is for Grain Processing Corporation brand Pure-Dent B700 corn starch for pieces of metal. The company that distributes this product is Blendtek Fine Ingredients Inc. This product was also shipped to warehouses in Ontario.

The recalled product is Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) Pure-Dent B700 Corn Starch sold in 22.68 kilogram packages. There is no UPC number on the product. The manufacture date of this product is 12/27/2019 and the lot number printed on the label is 1B000239979.

Anyone who has any of this cornstarch should not use it. Just throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.