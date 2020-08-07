Costco Recalls Red Onions and Products For Possible Salmonella

by

Costco recalls red onions and products made with those onions for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a Salmonella Newport outbreak that has sickened almost 400 people in the U.S., but no illnesses have been reported to Costco in association with these recalled products to date.

The first recall is for 10 pound bags of Onions 52 Jumbo Yellow Onions, Hartley’s Best label that were sold between May 1, 2020 and August 2, 2020 in the Northwest region, Los Angeles region, and select San Diego region locations in California, along with Colorado and Utah. The onions were shipped to Costco between May 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

The second recall is for Onions 52 25-pound bag of Jumbo Red Onions, Hartley’s Best label that were shipped between May 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020, and sold between June 1, 2020 and August 1, 2020 at Business Center locations in Salt Lake City, Denver, and Dallas.

The third recall is for Onions 52 8-pound bag of Jumbo Red Onions, Hartley’s Best label that were sold between June 1, 2020 and August 1, 2020 at California Bay Area locations and select Nevada locations. The onions were also sold between June 5, 2020 and July 31, 2020 at Northwest locations in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho.

The fourth recall is for Onions 52 8-pound bag of Jumbo White Onions, Hartley’s Best label that were sold between July 9, 2020 and August 1, 2020 at a location in Texas, Louisiana, or Oklahoma.

And the fifth recall is for Spinach Salad or Cobb Salad that could have contained the affected Jumbo Red Onions by Onions 52 and were sold between July 29, 2020 and August 1, 2020 at store locations in NE Anchorage, Issaquah, Woodinville, or Fairbanks.

If you bought any of these recalled products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection can include a fever, vomiting, nausea, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. If you are having these symptoms, see your doctor.