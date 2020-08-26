Crazy Fresh Peach Salsa Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Russ Davis Wholesale is recalling Crazy Fresh Peach Salsa, Quick & Easy Peach Salsa, and Clear Label Peach Salsa for possible Salmonella contamination. These products were made with Wawona Packing peaches which were recalled for Salmonella. There is a multistate Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to Wawona peaches, but Russ Davis Wholesale has not received any reports of illness related to their products.

The products were sold in retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wyoming. In addition, some containers of peach salsa may have been purchased from the deli counter at grocery stores in Ortonville, Minnesota; Cross Lake, Minnesota; and Tipton, Iowa. And five Bountiful Fresh gift baskets made with the recalled peaches were sold through one location in Hastings, Minnesota.

The recalled products include Crazy Fresh Peach Salsa, with the brand name Crazy Fresh Perfectly Peach Salsa, sold in 8 ounce packages. The UPC number on the product is 795631 820270, and the sell by date is 6/25/2020 to 8/26/2020. Also recalled is Quick & Easy Perfectly Peach Salsa sold in 8 ounce packages, with UPC number 795631 820270 and sell by dates of 7/29/2020 to 8/26/2020. Finally, Clear Label Perfectly Peach Salsa, also in 8 ounce containers, is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 795631 820270, and the sell by dates are 7/30/2020 to 8/23/2020. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products, do not use them. Throw them away in a sealed package, even if some was eaten and no one has gotten sick. You can also take these products back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items.