Dietary Supplement Manufacturer ABH Pharma Recalls All Products

According to the FDA, ABH NATURE’S PRODUCTS, INC, ABH PHARMA, INC., and STOCKNUTRA.COM, INC. (the “COMPANIES”) is recalling all lots of its dietary supplements sold nationwide because of a Consent Decree entered by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. All of the company’s products that were manufactured and sold between January 2013 through November 2019 are recalled.

The FDA found “significant violations of current good manufacturing practice regulations” after an inspection. This problem represents the risk of supplements that have “decreased identity, purity, strength, and composition,” according to the notice. No illnesses, injuries, or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

These companies, ABH NATURE’S PRODUCTS, INC, ABH PHARMA, INC., and STOCKNUTRA.COM, INC., manufactured dietary supplements for other firms and didn’t sell products directly to consumers. You can see the list of companies who did distribute the supplements to consumers to see if you are purchased a product that should be returned to the place of purchase or destroyed at the FDA web site.

These companies are notifying distributors and customers through email and are arranging for return of all of its recalled products. Any direct customers that have any dietary supplement products that were manufactured or packaged at the Edgewood, New York facility should contact a representative for instructions on what to do with remaining stock.

You can see the long, long list of companies that may have sold these products to consumers at the FDA web site through an Excel pag that will download to your computer. Some of the companies listed on that Excel file include AMP NUTRA INC, Apricot Power, BE HERBAL, Bee Xtreme LLC, Boost Beauty LLC, Derivative Nutrition, Energy by Science, Go Pure Labs, Herbalists Best, Juniper Mountain LLC, Liquid Assets, Mind Body & Coal, Moon Oral Care, Nuevo Nutrition, NutraCode, Origin Labs LLC, Raw 1 Nutrition, Thrival Nutrition, VitaCoat, VitaRave, Young Life Research, and Zenarco LLC. Look over the list and discard any of these products.