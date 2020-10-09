Dog Food Recall For Aflatoxin Updated With More Brands

by

The Sunshine Mills dog food recall for aflatoxin has been updated with more brands. This is an expansion of the recall initiated September 2, 2020. The FDA has determined that more corn-based pet food products produced between April 3 and April 5, 2020 may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated aflatoxin levels.

Aflatoxin is a mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be harmful or fatal to pets if consumed in large quantities. No illnesses have been reported to Sunshine Mills to date.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. The affected products were distributed in retail stores within the United States. Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food is exported exclusively to a distributor in Japan. Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food is also exported to a distributor in Japan and Colombia. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull any remaining inventory of these lots from their shelves. There are no other Champ®, Field Trial®, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special®, Old Glory®, Paws Happy Life®, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever®, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride®, Sprout®, Thrifty®, Top Runner® or Whiskers & Tails products or other lot codes of these products affected by this voluntary recall. The lot codes can be located on the back of each bag. You can also see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

Aflatoxin toxicity can affect pets in different ways. Most have symptoms including sluggishness and lethargy, a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, and diarrhea.

This dog food recall for aflatoxin includes certain sizes, lot codes, and UPC numbers of Champ Mini Chunk Dog Food Beef and Chicken Flavor, Hunter’s Special Dog Food Hi Energy Formula, Pet Expert Always Fit Formula, River Bend Dog Food Basic Nutrition, and Whiskers & Tails Adult Complete Dog Food. Check the list at the FDA site for exact information.

If you bought any of these products, stop feeding them to your pet. You can throw the food away after first double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.