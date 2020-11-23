Dole Organic Romaine Hearts Recalled For non-O157 E. coli

by

Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling Dole Organic Romaine Hearts and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts for possible pathogenic non-O157 E. coli contamination. No illnesses or any consumer complaints have been reported to the company to date. And these recalled items are not associated with the strains that are connected to ongoing multistate outbreaks.

The recalled items are Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk with UPC number 0-71430-90061-1, in combined English/French packaging. The Harvested-On dates are 10-23-20 and 10-26-20. Also recalled is Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts with UPC number 7-11535-50201-2. The Harvested-On dates for that product are also 10-23-20 and 10-26-20.

The Harvested-On sticker is on the upper right corner of each bag. The UPC number is on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The Dole package contains three organic romaine hearts, and the Wild Harvest product is packaged in a 12 ounce bag. These products were distributed in Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Virginia at the retail level.

According to the recall notice, a positive test for pathogenic non-O158 E. coli bacteria was found in a routine sample by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in what is described as an “isolated instance.” No other Dole products are included in this recall. You can see pictures of product packages at the FDA web site.

Since these romaine hearts were harvested and packed a month ago, they should no longer be available for purchase at any store. Please check your refrigerator to see if you have either of these items that match the UPC number and Harvested-On dates mentioned above.

If you do, throw them away immediately in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.