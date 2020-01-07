Ducktrap River Herring Center Cuts Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Ducktrap River Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce is being recalled because the product contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, has a severe sensitivity to that ingredient, or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reaction reports have been received to date. The company is based in Belfast, Maine.

The recalled product, Ducktrap River Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce, is sold in a 12 ounce glass container with a sell by date of Jul 29, 2020 that is printed on the lid of the jar. The product was sold at various retail stores in these states: Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia.

The product in the containers is actually Herring Center Cuts in Cream Sauce, which contains milk. But the containers are mistakenly labeled with Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce labels. The company has issued this recall after discovering the error. The issue is limited to only the products with the sell by date of Jul 29, 2020.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.