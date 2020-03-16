Ecoideas Chocolate Cake Mix and Pancake Mixes Recalled For Salmonella

by

Ecoideas Chocolate Cake Mix and Pancake Mixes are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. These mixes were sold nationally at the retail consumer level.

The recalled products are all Ecoideas brand. They include Ecoideas Chocolate Cake Mix in 454 gram packages, with UPC number 8 75405 00243 6 and codes Lot # 43619305 BB: 10/31/2021 and Lot #: 43620050 BB: 02/28/2022. Also recalled is Brown Rice Pancake Mix, sold in 454 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 8 75405 00242 9. The codes printed on the label are Lot #: 42920034 BB: 01/31/2022. Finally, Buckwheat Pancakes Mix, also sold in 454 gram containers, is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 8 75405 00241 2, and the codes printed on the package are Lot #: 41219304 BB: 10/31/2021 and Lot #: 41220030 BB: 01/30/2022. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

This is a good reminder that you should not eat raw dough or batter. Always thoroughly cook any product that contains a baking mix or raw flour before eating it.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. Those symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, call your doctor and tell her about these recalled products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation about this matter. If more products are recalled, the public will be informed with a notice at the CFIA web site.