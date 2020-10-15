Eishindo Mini Cup Jelly Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Hadson (TOKO) Trading Company of Maspeth, New York is recalling Eishindo Mini Cup Jelly because the product is a potential choking hazard. Its size and consistency can make this product dangerous. Small jelly cups have previously been implicated in the choking deaths of children, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to the company to date in connection with this product recall.

The recalled product is Eishindo Mini Cup Jelly (50 pieces) (迷你果凍杯(大)) that is sold in 28.2 ounce bags. The product was sold nationwide in retail food stores. The UPC number on the product is 4970481000034. The product code that is printed on the label is E007.

The potential choking hazard was noted after a discussion between the company and a representative from the FDA.

Anyone who has purchased this item should not eat them and stop using them immediately. You can throw them away after first bagging them in a double bag package or wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap, then put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you or someone in your household has suffered an adverse effect to any food or product, you can report it to the FDA via their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System. Use their online form or send the report by fax or snail mail.