Érablière Godbout Sauce Spaghetti Recalled For Possible Botulism

Érablière Godbout is recalling Érablière Godbout Sauce Spaghetti from the marketplace because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a pathogen that produces the toxin botulism. The sauce was sold in Quebec at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recalled product.

The recalled product is Érablière Godbout Sauce Spaghetti that is packed in 500 mL jars. There is no UPC number on the label. All units where the label doesn’t mention “Keep Refrigerated” are recalled. Also, Érablière Godbout Sauce Spaghetti that is packaged in 1 liter glass jars is recalled. There is no UPC number printed on the package. And all units where the label does not mention “Keep Refrigerated” are recalled.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the CFIA will notify the public through a recall warning. The government is making sure that the company is removing the product from the marketplace.

Canned or jarred foods are susceptible to botulism growth and production because they are anaerobic environments. The Clostridium botulism bacteria produces spores that can start producing the botulinum toxin in low acid sealed environments. Refrigerating products can help slow the growth.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them first. Throw the jars away after double bagging them and putting them into a secure garbage can. You can also take the jars back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning include facial paralysis, loss of facial expression, fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, or hoarseness. The toxin eventually paralyzes the muscles you use to breathe.