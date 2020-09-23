Evergreen Manila Clams Recalled in Canada For Marine Biotoxin

by

Evergreen International Foodstuffs Ltd. is recalling Evergreen Manila Clams from the marketplace because they may be contaminated with a marine biotoxin that causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP). No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Evergreen International Foodstuffs Ltd. Manila Clams, packaged in 25 pound containers. The Harvest Date is September 16, 2020, and the Processing date is September 17, 2020. The Harvest Location printed on the package is B.C. 17-20, and the lot number is 21057. They were sold in British Columbia and Ontario at the retail level.

The Evergreen Manila clams may have also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages without a label and may not have the same brand, product name, or code as described.

Paralytic shellfish toxins can accumulate in bivalve shellfish that includes oysters, clams, mussels, scallops, and cockles. The toxins cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning if consumed. Symptoms of this condition include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands, and feet, and difficulty swallowing. Symptoms can begin a few minutes to 10 hours after eating contaminated shellfish.

Some people can die from this toxin. Others may experience difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, and respiratory paralysis.

The recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the Food Recall Warnings page.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw the clams away after first double bagging them, so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to teh place of purchase for a full refund.