Farm Boy Spinach Spread Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Egg

by

Farm Boy 2012 Inc. is recalling Farm Boy Spinach Spread & Dip in Canada because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The product was sold in Ontario at the retail level.

The recalled product is Farm Boy Spinach Spread & Dip, that is sold in 283 gram packages. The UPC number on the product package is 8 08912 00452 5, and the codes on the package are BB 13 May 2020.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time in life with no warning. Most food allergies create the following symptoms: tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue; itching and hives; swelling of the tongue and throat, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.

The most common food allergens in Canada are milk, eggs, wheat, crustaceans and mollusks, fish, mustard, peanuts, sesame, soy, sulfites, tree nuts, and wheat and triticale. There are more official allergens in Canada than in the United States. Anyone who is allergic to these ingredients should always read labels to see that the product is safe before they eat it. And be sure to follow food recall notices carefully in case a food or product is recalled.