FDA Notice of Tanimura & Antle Romaine Recall For Possible E. coli

by

The FDA has published a notice of single heads of Tanimura & Antle romaine recall for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Earlier today, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development posted a notice stating that E. coli O157:H7 bacteria had been found on that romaine lettuce. The product packed on dates are 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 and the UPC number is 0-27918-20314-9..

The FDA notice states that “there have been no reported illnesses associated with this recalled product,” and the Michigan notice stated that the bacteria found on the Tanimura & Antle romaine is “closely related genetically” to bacteria that has sickened two people in Michigan. That doesn’t mean that there are illnesses linked to this newly recalled product, only that the bacteria are similar.

A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected single head Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce was distributed to the following states: Alaska, Oregon, California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois, and to Puerto Rico. The lettuce was shipped in cases packaged in either 12, 15, 18, or 24 heads per case. The Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) stickler on the exterior of the case includes the codes 571280289SRS1 and 571280290SRS1 .

The recall notice states that “It is unlikely that this product remains at retail establishments due to the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed. We are asking that if any of the packaged single head romaine described above is in the possession of consumers, retailers or distributors, the product be disposed of and not consumed.”

Based on the recall notice pages of major grocery store chains, this lettuce was sold at some Walmart stores and some Food Lion stores. Please check the recall pages of those corporations for details. More stores may announce recalls as time goes by.

If you purchased this romaine lettuce, do not eat it. Throw it away in double bags in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection can include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, serious and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. People usually start feeling sick a few days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. If you have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor.