Tanimura & Antle Romaine Lettuce Tests Positive for E. coli: Outbreaks?

Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce has tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, according to a consumer advisory put out by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD). That agency is warning consumers not to eat Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce that is packed as single heads.

A routine sample of the lettuce that was collected at a Walmart store in Comstock Park, Michigan, and tested by MDARD’s Laboratory Division was confirmed positive for the pathogen. Analysis by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found that the strain of E. coli recovered from that romaine is “highly related genetically” to the E. coli O157:H7 bacteria that has sickened two people in Michigan.

The CDC stated last week that there are are two E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks of unknown origin that have sickened dozens of people in the United States. One outbreak may be associated with leafy greens, and the other may be associated with a restaurant. Both outbreaks have two patients who live in Michigan. We don’t know which outbreak this recall may be associated with. Or this could be an entirely new outbreak.

The romaine lettuce was sold in a zip-top clear plastic bag with a blue label and white lettering of Tanimura & Antle. The UPC number on the product is 0-27918-20314-9 and there is a white sticker on the package indicating that it was packed in Salinas, California on October 15, 2020.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it or wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap. Put the lettuce into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access it. You can also take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you or anyone in your family ate this lettuce, watch for symptoms of E. coli food poisoning. Symptoms include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually start a few days after infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.