by

Canadian Tire Corporation of Canada is recalling Frank Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins because they may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. This product was distributed nationally in that country at the retail level.

The recalled product is Frank Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins that are packaged in 300 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 6 26394 33920 7. The codes on the product are Best Before 2021 MA07, Lot: 07EUA; Best Before 2021 MA13, Lot: 13EUA, and Lot 07GUB, Lot: 21DUB, and Lot: 80GUB.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start anytime in life with no warning, although peanut allergies usually develop at an early age. A peanut allergy can be one of the most severe allergies, with some people reacting to even tiny amounts of the nut. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and can start within a few minutes after eating peanuts. Symptoms usually include a stomachache, itchy eyes, a runny nose, hives, or tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue. Severe symptoms including swelling and tightening of the throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, dizziness, lightheadedness, a severe drop in blood pressure, and difficulty breathing.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible, even if symptoms are mild, because there may be a risk of a more serious reaction in the future.